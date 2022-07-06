Mandan Parks & Rec offers reward for identifying break-in suspects

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Raging Rivers Water Park in Mandan needs help identifying the people who broke into the facility on Saturday, July 2.

The break-in happened between three and four in the morning.

If anyone in the area has information regarding these perpetrators or has experienced a similar break-in, please contact Cole Higlin with Mandan Parks and Rec at (701)751-6163 or the Mandan Police Department at (701)667-3250.

Mandan Parks and Recreation is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to prosecution.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.