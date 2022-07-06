Mandan Parks & Rec offers reward for identifying break-in suspects
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Raging Rivers Water Park in Mandan needs help identifying the people who broke into the facility on Saturday, July 2.
The break-in happened between three and four in the morning.
If anyone in the area has information regarding these perpetrators or has experienced a similar break-in, please contact Cole Higlin with Mandan Parks and Rec at (701)751-6163 or the Mandan Police Department at (701)667-3250.
Mandan Parks and Recreation is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to prosecution.
