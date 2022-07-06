Graffiti concerns in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park staff are always happy to share its beauty with others in the summer. However, they do want visitors to know that graffiti is never welcome.

“This was Roosevelt’s cabin it’s pretty phenomenal that we have it but unfortunately people have been etching into this wood, graffiti,” said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Theodore Roosevelt National Park Deputy Superintendent.

Maureen McGee-Ballinger says the building is from the 1880s, and the markings can’t be removed.

She says some are from years prior, and some are present day.

“People are carving their initials or they’re carving a date, they want to leave their mark somewhere, just this is not the appropriate place to leave your mark,” said McGee-Ballinger.

She says graffiti has not only shown up here. She says people mark park rocks and on Painted Canyon signs and posts.

“If you are etching an initial or a date into a rock, you are going to speed up that erosion and actually change the face of the park,” said McGee-Ballinger.

Her message is to not do it and report any suspicious activity you may see while in the park.

“There are way more people coming here to enjoy than we have staffed so we need your eyes, and we need your support to keep this place as beautiful as it can be and to be able to share it with future generations,” said McGee-Ballinger.

They want to maintain the park and allow others to see it in the way Roosevelt once did.

McGee-Ballinger says vandalism in the park is a federal crime and there are fines and punishment.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to the park’s visitor center.

