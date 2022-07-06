E-bike craze cycling through Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Electric bike sales have increased dramatically this year. They even outsold electric and hybrid cars combined in 2021.

With the click of a helmet and the click of a button Bismarck resident Craig Thurow is taking part in a trend cycling through the nation, electric bicycles.

“It works great, I really appreciate it, able to get outdoors and do my own thing and not worry so much about my leg anymore,” Thurow said.

Thurow got interested in purchasing an e-bike after he got knee surgery and could not continue his long walks. He was looking for an alternative way to exercise and his friend had recently purchased an e-bike.

“Ride your bike longer because you have an electric bike to assist you up and down the hills,” Thurow said.

Since the purchase in May Thruow has ridden 1200 miles on the bike. Depending on the rider’s weight and battery size e-bikes can travel 30-150 miles on a single charge.

“The technology has come a long ways, starting off it was kind of questionable people weren’t sure about it, it seemed like cheating. Nobody understood the purpose of an e-bike and now that more people are trying it they are realizing what you can do with them,” 701 Cycle and Sport general manager DJ Kramer said.

701 Cycle and Sport has been selling e-bikes for five years and has seen an increase in sales every year. They have already surpassed the total of e-bikes sold last year.

“They are very popular, so we are stocking more and more each year and people are loving them,” Kramer said.

Some bike riders are worried that with e-bikes on the trails they will go too fast and become a hazard. One common misconception is that riders do not have to pedal on e-bikes.

“I didn’t have a clue as how to operate it,” Thurow said.

Batteries in the e-bikes have a lifespan of five to 10 years. 701 Cycle and Sport is partnering with Called 2 Recycle to help properly recycle those batteries when it comes time for a new one.

The cost for a e-bike is about the same as a specialized bicycle ranging for $2,000-$14,000.

