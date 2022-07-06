Advertisement

Consultants discuss possible redevelopments in Mandan

(kfyr)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of urban planners and consultants will discuss possible renovations to buildings like the world war Memorial building where City Hall is located in Mandan.

The renovations will be funded by an EPA grant Mandan got in 2021 for redevelopment.

The officials will be meeting Thursday to discuss the redevelopment of properties of Main Street along some parts of West First Street and some other streets in between. The properties range from Morton County Court House, some small businesses, and some vacant properties.

“Whether its new types of businesses and developments or street scapes and amenities like landscaping benches, the final touches of design that make this a great community,” said Andrew Stromme Mandan, principal planner.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Land Revitalization Technical Assistance program is making the redevelopments possible.

