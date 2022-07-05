Troopers search for inmate who walked away from Missouri River Correctional Center
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center.
They say 35-year-old David Corn left the facility Tuesday morning around 6. He is serving a sentence for possession of drugs with intent to deliver, fleeing, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
He has red hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall, and weighs 370 lbs. Troopers say to call State Radio at (701) 328-9921 with any information.
