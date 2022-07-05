Advertisement

Troopers search for inmate who walked away from Missouri River Correctional Center

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center.

They say 35-year-old David Corn left the facility Tuesday morning around 6. He is serving a sentence for possession of drugs with intent to deliver, fleeing, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He has red hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall, and weighs 370 lbs. Troopers say to call State Radio at (701) 328-9921 with any information.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies during Mandan parade preparations
Child dies during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations
Courtesy: South Heart Fire Department
Salt water disposal site catches fire in Stark County
18 and 19-year-old Bismarck men injured in rollover crash
38-year-old seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in McLean County
88-year-old Zap man killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Name of girl killed in Mandan Parade accident released
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Pro-choice protesters gather during Fourth of July Capitol celebrations to spread messages of freedom
10PM Sportscast 7/04/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/04/2022