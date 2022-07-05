Summer League Series: Badlands Big Sticks Pitcher Austin Bryan

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR)- The Badlands Big Sticks logo has former president Teddy Rosevelt and his signature mustache front and center. In this week’s episode of the Summer League Series, Neil Vierzba talks with one of the fan favorites who also sports quite the mustache.

Neil Vierzba, KFYR Sports Anchor: “Welcome into another edition of Summer League Series. This week in Dickinson, we are talking to one of the players. Austin Bryan, a right handed pitcher for the Big Sticks here. Austin you’re from Beckville, Texas, as you kind of made this long trek to Dickinson, North Dakota. What was going through your mind when you finally pulled into town and saw what you’re kind of going to get used to this summer and live here?”

Austin Bryan, Big Sticks Pitcher: “Dickinson is a lot like where I go to school at which is at Longview. It’s very similar. It’s kind of a bigger city but not too big. But it felt like home when I got here.”

Neil Vierzba, KFYR Sports Anchor: “You’re one of the feel good stories. I understand you’re coming off a major injury. One of the big ones in baseball, Tommy John surgery. Describe your emotions as you get through that rehab and all that and finally get to play the game that you love?

Austin Bryan, Big Sticks Pitcher: “Yeah rehab was tough. It was probably the longest 14 months of my live. Coming back, I’m excited. I got the text that I was going to start someday and my stomach filled with butterflies, my heart started racing, I’m just excited.

Neil Vierzba, KFYR Sports Anchor: “We can’t end this interview without talking about the stache here. You’ve got a Rollie Fingers esque mustache going on here. What made you want to decide to rock that and on top of that look at the hat here, you’ve got the hat to go with it. It’s a perfect combination. But what made you want to rock that?

Austin Bryan, Big Sticks Pitcher: “So, it started in the beginning of our collegiate baseball season. Us as a team, we decided to start rocking mustaches. I knew I was going to play summer ball and I can’t shave it now. I’m still playing ball, but I didn’t know coming here the mustache was a big thing and when I got here, I was told I’d be a fan favorite. So, we’ll see how that turns out.”

The Big Sticks begin a three game series on Wednesday at the Casper Horseheads. The Larks close out their series with the Willmar Stingers on Monday.

