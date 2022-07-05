Storm Drain Overflow causes flooding in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the recent heavy rainstorms, storm drains are more prone to flooding. There are certain precautions the community can take to be proactive about storm drains overflow, according to Mandan Public Works.

Over the last week, Bismarck has gotten more rain than usual,

“From back to back rains storms we’ve seen the past couple of weekends, we’re getting a lot of rain at once, and usually the rain goes in the storm drains, but our ground is also saturated, so what we’re seeing now is overflooding, and that’s where it’s going underneath the underpasses now,” said Heidi Werosta Meteorologist.

Making sure debris like sticks and leaves are cleaned up around storm drains can help prevent flooding.

“Yeah, it can be a dangerous situation. I mean, everyone’s heard there saying, turn around, don’t drown it true the road could be washed out underneath, not much in the city but out in the rural areas, or there could be a manhole cover missing or a storm drain grate missing,” said Mitch Bitz, director of Mandan Public Works.

If there is flooding on a street Public Works takes care of storm drain flooding and has on-call after-hours officials. They also start cleaning storm drains in the spring to prevent flooding.

“In Bismarck, I think its been the past two weekends we’ve been clobbered with one cell coming through the town really and with strong wind gusts, so thats just putting a dampening on the trees underneath the underpass, all of the storm drains and stuff, so a lot at once is never good,” said Werosta.

There are more thunderstorms expected throughout this week.

On Monday in Dickinson, there was significant flooding on some underpasses.

“Once the streets flooded, we’re alerted really quickly through your police or fire department or citizens calling into after-hours dispatch, and then we go out and physically open up the drains to make sure the drains are able to flow, and sometimes it’s just a capacity issue where the drain can’t keep up and its just a matter of time,” said Bitz.

Bismarck has had two inches in July, already surpassing the July average of a half-inch in the first week.

