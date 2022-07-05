Reasons behind Chad Isaak’s appeal of quadruple homicide conviction released

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chad Isaak’s attorney has disclosed the reasons for appealing his quadruple homicide conviction.

Last December, 48-year-old Isaak was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2019 murders of four RJR Maintenance and Management employees.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge David Reich stated that Isaak took the lives of William Cobb, Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer, and Robert Fakler in a “senseless act” and did not believe he showed remorse.

Isaak filed for appeal in January. In an appeal, the appellate will try to persuade a judge that the trial court or trial counsel made an error during the original trial.

Now, court documents have been filed by Isaak’s appointed attorney, Kiara Kraus-Parr, outlining the reason for appeal. The appellate argues that Isaak’s rights were violated because the district court held some conferences with no record before and during the trial, the court improperly limited public access to documents including autopsy photos, and some jurors were dismissed without Isaak present.

Kraus-Parr has requested for an oral argument to take place. The state has not yet filed a response.

