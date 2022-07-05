Advertisement

Pro-choice protesters gather during Fourth of July Capitol celebrations to spread messages of freedom

(kfyr)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the July 4 festivities continued at the North Dakota State Capitol, protesters from the Roe versus Wade rally gathered to spread their message.

“My body, my choice!” shouted a group of protesters.

Alongside Independence Day celebrations, more than one hundred pro-choice protestors made their voices known on SCOTUS’ landmark decision that overruled Roe vs. Wade. Protestors held signs and chanted messages on a Capitol sidewalk.

Co-organizer Harley Simonson said she’s extremely disappointed at the court’s decision and demands abortion rights protection.

“I think that the end goal is just to like give the rights back to the people and their own bodies and I’m not gonna stop protesting myself,” said Simonson.

The protest remained peaceful throughout the evening, some talking amicably with pro-life people.

Others have said violence is not the answer.

North Dakota Right to Life director McKenzie McCoy said the Supreme Courts overturning of Roe V. Wade is a big win for her organization.

“We feel very strongly that the woman is a victim in the act of abortion, as well,” said McCoy.

McCoy adds women getting Abortions should not be criminally charged but people performing the abortions should.

It’s not known at this time if the protesters had a permit. North Dakota’s trigger law ban on abortion comes into effect July 28.

