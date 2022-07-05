Advertisement

North Dakota Industrial Commission to apply for federal electric grid resilience grant

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s leaders said they will be applying for a federal grant to bolster the electric grid.

The state’s Transmission Authority will be working on receiving funding towards hardening the grid and making it more resilient against extreme weather conditions.

Up to $5 billion will be available through the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for both states and tribal nations. Officials suggested that tribal governments should also apply to bring in additional funding.

“The same utilities that serve the tribes serve other parts of the state, so we’ll have to work together to make this funding opportunity effective,” said John Weeda, Transmission Authority Director.

The application process is expected to begin this week.

