Minot State softball head coach resigns after three seasons

Nat Wagner
Nat Wagner(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State softball coach Nat Wagner resigned over the weekend, the MSU Athletic Department announced Tuesday.

The Beavers finished the 2022 season 28-20, the team’s most victories in seven years.

“Nat has left the program in a strong position for the next coaching staff... However difficult it is to lose someone like Nat from our program, I’m both grateful for his work at Minot State and happy for him as he moves to be reunited with his family,” said interim Director of Athletics Kevin Harmon.

Wagner coached the team for three seasons. He told the school he is resigning to spend more time with his family, the release said.

Minot State University has already begun a search for the next head coach, the release said.

