Minot Police fireworks violations this past weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department received around 70 calls this Fourth of July weekend about ordinance violations pertaining to fireworks.

Some residents were given a warning that fireworks are not allowed within city limits with no other follow-up issues.

Fire Department had no major brush fires caused by misuse of fireworks and no reports of trash being left behind from the festivities.

For more information check out the link below:

https://mydakotan.com/2022/06/pd-fireworks-message/.

