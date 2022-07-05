Advertisement

Minot Police fireworks violations this past weekend

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department received around 70 calls this Fourth of July weekend about ordinance violations pertaining to fireworks.

Some residents were given a warning that fireworks are not allowed within city limits with no other follow-up issues.

Fire Department had no major brush fires caused by misuse of fireworks and no reports of trash being left behind from the festivities.

