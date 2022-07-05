Minot community contribution requests ahead of budgeting

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Organizations in Minot that provide a public service are able to ask for city funding when the budget is made, and some of those requests are coming in.

First District Health Unit highlighted the work they do around town, and that they can expand Narcan programs as needed or requested by the city. They are asking for an additional $18,000 more than they received last year.

Project Bee didn’t receive any funding in 2022 through this process and are asking for $36,000 in 2023 to support the work they do in the community.

The Minot Commission on Aging, and Minot Area Chamber EDC are also on the list that currently receive money for public services.

Magic City officials are looking over the requests at their meeting on July 5.

