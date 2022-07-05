Advertisement

Marines silent drill on Fort Berthold Reservation postponed

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – A pair of appearances on the Forth Berthold Reservation by the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon has been postponed until further notice.

The event scheduled for this week at White Shield and 4Bears Casino have both been postponed.

The group is to reschedule for the end of August with more information announced when available.

