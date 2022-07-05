Marines silent drill on Fort Berthold Reservation postponed

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – A pair of appearances on the Forth Berthold Reservation by the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon has been postponed until further notice.

The event scheduled for this week at White Shield and 4Bears Casino have both been postponed.

The group is to reschedule for the end of August with more information announced when available.

