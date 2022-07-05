Advertisement

Expedition League ending season one month early, Sabre Dogs and Trappers to play for title

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 5, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KMOT) -- Three days after the Red River Pilots coach resigned and dismissed his players, the Expedition League announced a shortened season.

In response to Pilots coach Matty Holem’s resignation, the League released a three-team schedule culminating in a two-round playoff beginning Aug. 2.

The Expedition League released the revised schedule Friday morning.

On Sunday morning, the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters announced that the previous night’s game had been the final game of the season.

Four hours later, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs announced that the team would play the Pierre Trappers in the Expedition League championship series.

The best-of-five series begins July 5. All games will be played at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

