Dr. Richard Faidley officially begins role as Williston School Superintendent

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - This month marks the beginning of a new year for school districts. As the Williston Basin School District starts their second year, they do so with a new superintendent.

Dr. Richard Faidley is now the man in charge of the very new Williston Basin School District, and he hopes he can provide the leadership the district desperately needs.

“I think that the biggest thing is that the center of every decision is focused on children and the impact that we can make in a positive way to the students that attend our schools,” said Faidley.

Faidley is new to Williston but has family in Plaza. He brings 32 years of experience to the table, recently serving as a superintendent of a school district in Pennsylvania. He said he specializes in building relationships with not only the members of the district, but also city and county leaders.

“It’s already a great community, we can make it even better by working together and by forming partnerships and collaborating,” said Faidley.

While his contract didn’t start officially until last week, the school board invited Faidley in May to provide input in various decisions and to meet with school leaders. So far, members of the board have been impressed with him.

“He’s definitely hit the ground running since he’s been here and it’s already looking like a lot of solid improvements already here moving forward. Very excited to see what the future holds with him as the leader of the district,” said Chris Jundt, board president.

To help build trust and establish transparency, Faidley said he will be working on creating a monthly newsletter, highlighting the work being done at each school and giving the community some insight into how students are learning throughout the district.

Faidley is currently contracted for the next three years.

