Digitized sound art revives lost voices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Home movies became popular in the 1950s, then home video cameras encouraged a generation of Americans to record family events and their children’s first steps all the way to graduation. Now a new trend in audio recording is finding a voice with consumers.

The image of an audio waveform is trending. A company from Indiana is making noise recording greetings, treasured voice mail messages and even the sound of a beloved pet barking forever.

Robb Woodruff lost his dad last year, and give his mother the gift of his father’s voice mail box as a anniversary present.

“Obviously, she was in tears, hearing his voice on their anniversary,” Bismarck resident Rob Woodruff said.

Joel and Cindy Pendl own Jack Vaughn Gifts and Decor, which produces the sound wave art. They started making audio recordings in 2018 as a way to sell something that had more meaning.

“Tons of people have that voice mail and they don’t know what to do with it, so it kind of catches them off guard and they are excited to do it,” co-owner Cindy Pendl said.

Customers can send in audio clips that are then digitized to make the art. Words from the audio clip are placed below the sound wave and QR codes can be added. When scanned technology brings up the original audio clip of the art.

“It’s just the fact that is was his voice, you know you can hear his voice, it’s the small things like that you miss later you know, even if it is just a work voice mail, it’s still incredible just to hear his voice,” Woodruff said.

The entire process of creating the art takes only 45 minutes, so it can be done live at vendor shows such as last weekend at Art in the Park in Mandan. Orders can also be made online and shipped anywhere in the US.

“We’ve been able to record several people who have been recently diagnosed with diseases that are life threatening and we’re able to take their voice and digitalize before they lose their voice,” co-owner Joel Pendl said.

All order prices are different but the cost for the art normally falls under 50 dollars. Greeting cards, key chains and magnets are other options than the standard art print.

