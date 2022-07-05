Boaters advised to ‘report all incidents’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Regardless of how safe and cautious boaters are on the water, accidents happen.

When a boating accident involves injury, death, or disappearance of a person, an accident report must be completed.

The accident report needs to be sent to the Game and Fish Department within 48 hours of the incident.

You can find more information and accident report forms here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.