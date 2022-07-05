Advertisement

Boaters advised to ‘report all incidents’

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Regardless of how safe and cautious boaters are on the water, accidents happen.

When a boating accident involves injury, death, or disappearance of a person, an accident report must be completed.

The accident report needs to be sent to the Game and Fish Department within 48 hours of the incident.

You can find more information and accident report forms here.

