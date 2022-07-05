Bismarck man accused of exchanging child sexual abuse material enters not guilty plea
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of possessing and exchanging child sexual abuse materials has pleaded not guilty to several felonies.
Thirty-six-year-old Brett Rittenbach was arrested in May after a CyberTip led investigators to his IP address. Prosecutors say he had numerous sexually explicit images of children on his cell phone.
He’s scheduled to face a jury in Sept. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.