Mandan’s annual Independence Day parade held

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s annual Independence Day parade brings visitors far and wide.

Since 1881, Mandan has celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade. It is the largest parade in the state, bringing hundreds of people from all over to attend.

The event has been going on for so long, it has become a tradition for some to attend with family.

”This is a thing that we do every year, since my kids were little, well, since I was little. And then it’s kind of just a family tradition, we started bringing our kids when they were little, and now it’s something we look forward to every single year,” said Bismarck resident Samantha Baros.

The parade has many things to offer for visitors. Local businesses and organizations competed for the best float, and Mandan High School’s marching band played in the parade.

”It’s a fun experience, I’d recommend it. There’s a lot of candy, there’s a bunch of stuff for the kids. Art in the Park is down there, it’s pretty good,” said Bismarck resident Lillia Arntz.

And although the parade is a fun experience, for some it is also a reminder to be proud of the United States’ origin.

”It’s a time that we can get together to celebrate, and that we can celebrate that we still live in the best country, the best place that there is to be, and I like instilling that in my kids, and I want them to be proud of where we live too,” said Baros.

A&B Pizza’s float was the first-place winner of the parade.

