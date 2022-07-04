Advertisement

Funding for new CTE facilities in North Dakota delayed at federal level

FILE - construction tech class
FILE - construction tech class
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen school districts were awarded grant funding towards new Career and Technical Education Centers, but officials say they are still waiting for federal approval.

State CTE Director Wayde Sick told legislators this month that the board has not received formal approval from the US Treasury Department for the $68.7 million awarded in March. He said some school administrators are postponing their projects due to this and because of rising construction costs.

“Right now, current construction costs are up between 20 and 40 percent according to the recipients. The estimation is anywhere from one-and-a-quarter to one-and-a-half percent increase in construction costs every month as we wait for the dollars to arrive,” said Sick.

Sick added that the CTE board may ask for an inflationary adjustment to support the projects during next year’s legislative session.

