‘Are You Tiny?’: Bismarck woman’s new children’s book about acceptance, kindness

'Are You Tiny?' book
'Are You Tiny?' book(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No two people are exactly alike. We’re all different and we all have special characteristics that make us special and set us apart from others.

That’s the message behind a new children’s book, written by a Bismarck woman.

“Are You Tiny?” is Michelle Farnsworth’s first book, inspired by her own life.

This is a moment Michelle Farnsworth has dreamed about her entire life.

“I have always wanted to write a book,” said Farnsworth.

She’s finally written and published her first children’s book, “Are You Tiny?”

“I wanted to write a story about all children with disabilities that maybe you see on the outside, maybe you don’t see and you never know what someone is going through. And it’s about acceptance and kindness and just accepting everybody for their disabilities whatever they have,” she explained.

“I like the legs that help her walk,” said four-year-old Ben Romm, after hearing the story and seeing the pictures.

“I like the girl’s legs,” added Ben’s friend, Wren Connell.

Farnsworth’s oldest son, Harry, was the inspiration for the book.

“He was born with cerebral palsy,” Farnsworth said.

Harry is now all grown up.

“Now Harry is a man!” Farnsworth told the kids at a recent reading at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. “He has a job just like everyone else.”

Farnsworth hopes her book might make life easier for kids like Harry. And that the story on these pages, might also make people smile.

You can buy Farnsworth’s book at several local stores as well as on Amazon. Follow “Are You Tiny” on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

Farnsworth is already working on her second book, a story about a baby Gecko named Felipe.

