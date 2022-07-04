88-year-old Zap man killed in ATV crash

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - An 88-year-old Zap man is dead after the ATV he was driving crashed into a pickup truck Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 88-year-old and the pickup truck were driving on Mercer County Road 21 about 10 miles north of Beulah.

The ATV driver began slowing down, the pickup pulling a boat began to pass the ATV, when the ATV turned and hit the pickup.

The ATV driver was ejected and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Charges are under investigation against the pickup truck driver.

