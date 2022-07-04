38-year-old seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The McLean County Sheriff’s office reported an ATV rollover in Riverdale Saturday evening.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Dakota Ave and Wyoming St. when the 38-year-old driver lost control of the ATV and rolled into the ditch.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was air lifted to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

