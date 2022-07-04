18 and 19-year-old Bismarck men injured in rollover crash

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - An 18-year-old is hurt and a 19-year-old also from Bismarck is seriously injured after being ejected in a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 83 about 7 miles south of Wilton. The vehicle ran off the highway, enter the median and rolled.

The passenger was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected. Charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.