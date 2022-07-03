U.S. Forest Service workers expect increase in outdoor recreation at Maah Daah Hey

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Millions of people take trips to camp or recreate outdoors each year for the Fourth of July weekend. Many of those folks head to the Maah Daah Hey in Western North Dakota.

The Maah Daah Hey, which means “grandfather” or “long-lasting,” is certainly popular — it’s even been named one of the top mountain biking trails in the U.S. by the International Mountain Biking Association. Forest Service workers ask users planning to visit the miles of non-motorized trails this weekend to recreate safely.

“Practice pack it in pack it out, you know, leave no trace principles. If you’re going to be camping and you have a campfire, practice fire safety. Make sure your fire is dead out. No fireworks this weekend, I know it’s Fourth of July, but fireworks are prohibited on public lands. And enjoy the great outdoors safely,” said Treva Slaughter, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Forest Service’s Dakota Prairie Grasslands.

Throughout the years the miles of non-motorized trails have expanded, and now the Maah Daah Hey is set to get more improvements through a $829,000 grant awarded through the federal Agriculture Department.

