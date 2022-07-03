Street closures in Mandan over 4th of July weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fourth of July is just about the busiest weekend of the year in Mandan and because of that, there are changes to traffic patterns.

All weekend, Art in the Park will be held in Dykshoorn and Heritage Park, which means Main Street will be closed in that area from 1 a.m. on Saturday to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, during which time, parts of Main Street and Memorial Highway will be closed.

Following the fireworks display at Dacotah Centennial Park on July 4th, traffic will be limited on 24th Avenue Southeast, Longspur Trail, East Main Street, and Riverwood Avenue. For detailed information and maps about traffic control, parking, and road closures, visit cityofmandan.com/news.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.