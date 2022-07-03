Advertisement

Mandan Rodeo Days: conversation with Committee Chairman Heather Jacobson-Bauer

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 143rd Mandan Rodeo got started Friday night, and leading up to the 3-day weekend, Jeff Roberts talked with Mandan Rodeo Days Committee Chairman Heather Jacobson-Baur.

She talked about her involvement as chairman, ‘the last crack at the track,’ and why the world’s longest running rodeo means so much to the community.

