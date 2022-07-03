MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and park departments across the state are gearing up for some fun.

In Minot all month long is a district wide scavenger hunt, they also have plans for build-a-bubble at Oak Park, and on July 18 a cardboard canoe race including prizes for most dramatic sinking.

In Bismarck a they’ll have visual arts in the parks on July 1, 7, and 20, and a free day at the McDowell Dam on July 12.

Both cities want you to share your favorite stories from the month to show them what you enjoyed in your community.

Minot’s schedule

Bismarck’s schedule

