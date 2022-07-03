Art in the Park festival continues despite Saturday’s thunderstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s Art in the Park festival opening was delayed three hours Sunday morning because of weather damages from Saturday night’s storm.

The thunderstorm took down many vendor’s tents, forcing them to buy replacements or stay exposed to the elements. Some products were even damaged as the result of the storm. Despite the late start, vendors and attendees still went out to make the most of the day.

“There’s a good crowd here, and sales have been good. We had a little bit of a snafu at the beginning, we thought maybe people wouldn’t show up because of the weather, but people are coming, which is wonderful,” said Little Apiary vendor Becky Goltz.

Art in the Park continues Monday at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Dykshoorn Park.

