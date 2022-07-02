What to expect this weekend at Dickinson’s Roughrider Days

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s Roughrider Days fair has brought families together for rodeos and more for more than a half century!

The Stark County Fairgrounds will look very different come Saturday night. A major concert will kick-off, just one of the many highlights of Roughrider Days.

“Granger Smith is our headliner, and he will be opened by Lonestar, and Mikele Buck and doors open at six, the concert starts at seven,” said Clint Volk, Roughrider Days President.

Volk says he was raised in Dickinson and what started as just a rodeo has grown into much more.

“Family-fun events and we don’t get a whole lot of those in southwest North Dakota,” said Volk.

His wife Kim is the chair of the annual fair’s parade that starts downtown Saturday at ten a-m. She says there’s more than one hundred floats and one with special meaning this year.

“The Ukrainian Cultural Institute is our parade marshal this year so we’re really glad to honor them with the war that’s going on in Ukraine, I know they were pretty excited to hear that,” said Kim Volk, parade chair.

With events throughout the weekend and a Fourth of July fireworks display, there’s truly something for everyone in town this holiday weekend.

The fireworks display is at 10 p.m. Monday at Dickinson State.

The schedule of events can be found here at Rough Rider Days Fair.

