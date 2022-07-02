Advertisement

Ukrainian Cultural Institute offers free traditional food during Roughrider Days

Ukrainian Cultural Institute offered free and traditional Ukrainian meals
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Some people are getting the chance to connect with Ukrainian culture at Dickinson’s Roughrider Days.

The Ukrainian Cultural Institute offered free and traditional Ukrainian meals to the public Friday.

Because of Roughrider days, many people return to town to try the meals and experience the culture.

A Ukrainian and Dickinson resident said he rarely eats the traditional food, and it “brings back a lot of memories.”

“I just really enjoy being a Ukrainian. And my prayers go out to the Ukrainian people, with this war, I think of them daily. We’re so blessed to have our freedom,” said Andy Prociw.

He said hopes the meal tradition continues.

