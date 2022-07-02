Stanley Police K9 gets protective vest

STANLEY, N.D. (KMOT) – A four-legged officer in western North Dakota has received some protection for when he heads out to fight crime.

The Stanley Police Department received a donated protective vest for its K9 officer Dusty.

He’s a two-year-old German Shepherd who joined the force last September.

The vest was donated to the department by the non-profit “Vested Interest in K9s.”

Interim Police Chief Demetrius Jamerson, who is also the department’s K9 handler, said it provides some much-needed protection for his furry partner.

“When we track we use a 30-foot line, so, there’s 30 feet between me and him, so it gives me a little bit more peace of mind knowing that he’s going to be protected, when he’s out there doing his job,” said Jamerson.

The Stanley Police Department is also looking for officers to join their ranks.

Jamerson said they want to hire at least one more officer.

He took over as interim Police Chief when former chief Kris Halvorson retired this week.

