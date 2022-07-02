Possession, shooting of fireworks prohibited in Minot city limits

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police want to remind residents and visitors that the possession or use of fireworks within city limits goes against city ordinances.

Anyone violating this could be fined up to $150.

Police said they are often asked about exceptions to the rule. They said anything with a fuse, or that’s initiated by a flame or other heat source, is not allowed, including sparklers and smoke bombs.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.