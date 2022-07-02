Advertisement

Possession, shooting of fireworks prohibited in Minot city limits

Minot Fireworks
Minot Fireworks(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police want to remind residents and visitors that the possession or use of fireworks within city limits goes against city ordinances.

Anyone violating this could be fined up to $150.

Police said they are often asked about exceptions to the rule. They said anything with a fuse, or that’s initiated by a flame or other heat source, is not allowed, including sparklers and smoke bombs.

