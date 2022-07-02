Advertisement

North Dakota OMB director to retire

Jo Morrissette
Jo Morrissette(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - The head of the state’s Office of Management and Budget is retiring later this summer.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced this week that Jo Morrissette would be retiring at the end of August.

The governor first appointed Morrissette as OMB Director in February 2018.

Morrissette has worked with the state of North Dakota for nearly 30 years.

The director position will be posted early next year, and Morrissette will work in a part-time role through the 2023 legislative session to support the transition.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maci Wehri
North Dakota takes home National Crown
Carrington police chief dies in motorcycle crash
Clinton Dollens
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND
Williston outdoor pool project officially has a name
40-year-old Dustin Ward
Morton County deputies take man into custody following high-speed chase

Latest News

Stanley Police K9 gets protective vest
Bus Crash North of Ellendale
Minot Fireworks
Possession, shooting of fireworks prohibited in Minot city limits
Jeremy Moore
Montana man in custody after Williston Police said they found nearly $80,000 of drugs in car, motel