North Dakota OMB director to retire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - The head of the state’s Office of Management and Budget is retiring later this summer.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced this week that Jo Morrissette would be retiring at the end of August.

The governor first appointed Morrissette as OMB Director in February 2018.

Morrissette has worked with the state of North Dakota for nearly 30 years.

The director position will be posted early next year, and Morrissette will work in a part-time role through the 2023 legislative session to support the transition.

