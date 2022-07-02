Advertisement

Much of northern Yellowstone park to reopen Saturday

Relief efforts underway for victims of Yellowstone flooding
Relief efforts underway for victims of Yellowstone flooding
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park is reopening its flood-damaged north loop at noon on Saturday, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The announcement means most of the park will be open again after July 13 flooding closed the park and forced 10,000 visitors to leave.

Park officials say the roads from Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs, to Tower-Roosevelt, to Canyon Junction and back to Norris Junction will be open.

The loop is reopening nearly three weeks after massive flooding forced thousands to flee the park as water, rocks and mud washed out bridges and roads.

Superintendent Cam Sholly says the alternating license plate entry system will be suspended.

Visitors can enter the park via West Yellowstone, Montana; Cody, Wyoming, and the south entrance near Jackson, Wyoming.

The north and northeast entrance gates at Gardiner and Cooke City remain closed and visitors cannot access the wildlife-rich Lamar Valley because flooding washed out roads in the area. Road repairs could take years, park officials have said, but they hope to have a temporary solution to travel between Tower-Roosevelt and the northeast entrance near Cooke City before winter, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said.

Services available in the north loop will include general stores at Tower and Mammoth Hot Springs with gasoline at both locations. More services may be added as the season progresses.

The entire park was closed from June 14 to June 21 due to historic flooding that hit just as the summer tourist season was picking up in the park’s 150th anniversary year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maci Wehri
North Dakota takes home National Crown
Red River Pilots
Red River Pilots coach resigns, dismisses team due to player safety concerns
Bismarck police say man dragged and attempted to run over gas station employee
Jeremy Moore
Montana man in custody after Williston Police said they found nearly $80,000 of drugs in car, motel
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

Latest News

national crown in ND
North Dakota takes home National Crown
frsh produce for local students
Grant provides for more local, fresh produce at Bismarck Public Schools
coal decision
US SUPREME COURT OPINION: North Dakota v. E.P.A.
flight delays
Holiday travel could be a bumpy ride
expedition league
Red River Pilots coach resigns, dismisses team due to player safety concerns