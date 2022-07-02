Minot State football hires new special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Just one day after Coach Francisco Llanos announced his departure to Utah State, Minot State football named a replacement.

Mike Famiglietti announced on Twitter Friday that he is joining the Beavers as the special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Thursday, Famiglietti shared on Twitter that he was leaving Kansas Wesleyan, where he was an assistant coach.

Famiglietti attended the University of Western Illinois and played long snapper.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.