How to pick a perfect watermelon

Royse’s Twin City Produce in Mandan watermelon
Royse’s Twin City Produce in Mandan watermelon(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. – Watermelon is a staple in our Fourth of July celebrations.

But as the price of groceries continues to rise, we don’t want to waste our money on a watermelon that doesn’t taste good.

Delores Royse-Castle is the owner of Royse’s Twin City Produce in Mandan. They are known for their watermelon – it’s what her dad started the business around more than 70 years ago.

Royse-Castle says there are many different theories on how to pick a perfect watermelon, but there’s one tried and true method she says never disappoints.

”People come out here and they’re looking at every melon. The yellow spot, the more yellow the better. That’s true, but ever since I can remember it’s always been the thumping for us. And it works because we can pick one that we know is going to be good by the sound of the melon,” she explained.

Royse-Castle says that sound is a hollow sound, almost like an echo.

She says that’s how her dad started checking watermelons when he opened Royse’s Twin City Produce in 1948, and that method has never let her down.

