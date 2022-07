Former Minot State basketball player joins Denver Nuggets Summer League roster

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A former Minot State men’s basketball guard will join the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League.

Drake Jeffries, from Mattoon, Illinois, played for the Beavers from 2017 through 2019.

In 2020, he transferred to the University of Wyoming.

There, he averaged 7.4 points per game and 2.7 rebounds.

The NBA Summer League begins July 7 in Las Vegas.

