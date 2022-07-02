Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maci Wehri
North Dakota takes home National Crown
Red River Pilots
Red River Pilots coach resigns, dismisses team due to player safety concerns
Bismarck police say man dragged and attempted to run over gas station employee
Jeremy Moore
Montana man in custody after Williston Police said they found nearly $80,000 of drugs in car, motel
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

Latest News

People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas
Mother and daughter survive a house fire that was sparked by a heating blanket.
Mother and daughter survive a house
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine