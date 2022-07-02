Advertisement

Bus Crash North of Ellendale

(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A school bus driver was injured in an accident this afternoon when the bus she was diving ran off the road.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup truck and two school buses were traveling northbound on Highway 281 eight miles north of Ellendale.

The pickup was slowing down to make a left turn, when the second school bus hit the brakes and swerved into the ditch to avoid hitting the school bus ahead of it.

The bus hit an embankment at the intersection, went over the embankment, hit a highway sign and went back into the ditch.

The driver of the bus that rolled was transported by ambulance to Ellendale Airport, then to Avera Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D., for her injuries.

Neither school bus was carrying passengers.

The crash is under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

