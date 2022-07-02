BSC’s Rost named to NJCAA All-American 3rd Team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State pitcher Carter Rost was named to the NJCAA All-American 3rd Team on Saturday.

The sophomore made 12 appearances for the Mystics this spring, posting an 8-2 record with 108 strikeouts.

He was the ace for a squad that made an appearance in the North Plains District Championship.

Rost has already announced his next step in his baseball career as he committed to Wichita State.

