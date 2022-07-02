Advertisement

BSC’s Rost named to NJCAA All-American 3rd Team

BSC Mystics
BSC Mystics(BSC Mystics)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State pitcher Carter Rost was named to the NJCAA All-American 3rd Team on Saturday.

The sophomore made 12 appearances for the Mystics this spring, posting an 8-2 record with 108 strikeouts.

He was the ace for a squad that made an appearance in the North Plains District Championship.

Rost has already announced his next step in his baseball career as he committed to Wichita State.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maci Wehri
North Dakota takes home National Crown
Red River Pilots
Red River Pilots coach resigns, dismisses team due to player safety concerns
Bismarck police say man dragged and attempted to run over gas station employee
Jeremy Moore
Montana man in custody after Williston Police said they found nearly $80,000 of drugs in car, motel
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

Latest News

expedition league
Red River Pilots coach resigns, dismisses team due to player safety concerns
New special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach MSU
Minot State football hires new special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach
MSU Guard to Summer League
Former Minot State basketball player joins Denver Nuggets Summer League roster
Red River Pilots
Red River Pilots coach resigns, dismisses team due to player safety concerns