Bismarck Farmers Market opens for season

Bismarck Farmers Market
Bismarck Farmers Market(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Farmer’s Market opened for the season in Ace Hardware’s parking lot Saturday.

Dozens of buyers showed up even before it opened to see what vendors were offering.

The market had canned and baked goods, meat, handmade products, and recipes.

The market’s manager said because it’s so early in the season, there wasn’t much produce being offered.

She added that more vendors and options will appear as the season continues.

“We got some good growers here, and gardens are a little slow, but by late August we’ll be rolling, rolling, rolling,” said market manager Sue Balcom.

The farmer’s market is open from 8 a.m. to sellout on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to sellout on Sundays.

