Advertisement

26-year-old seriously injured after falling from pickup, being hit in Williston Friday

(WCAX)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an incident in Williston Friday evening where a woman was seriously injured after falling out of a vehicle.

They say it happened at approximately 9 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 58th Street West and 15th Avenue West.

The 26-year-old female passenger opened a door to the pickup and fell from the moving vehicle.

They say the 24-year-old male driver applied the brakes, but the pickup still struck the female with the rear passenger side tire.

She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Minot.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maci Wehri
North Dakota takes home National Crown
Red River Pilots
Red River Pilots coach resigns, dismisses team due to player safety concerns
Bismarck police say man dragged and attempted to run over gas station employee
Jeremy Moore
Montana man in custody after Williston Police said they found nearly $80,000 of drugs in car, motel
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

Latest News

Ukrainian Cultural Institute offered free and traditional Ukrainian meals
Ukrainian Cultural Institute offers free traditional food during Roughrider Days
Bismarck Farmers Market
Bismarck Farmers Market opens for season
18-year-old dies in head-on crash with semi near New Town
national crown in ND
North Dakota takes home National Crown