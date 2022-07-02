26-year-old seriously injured after falling from pickup, being hit in Williston Friday
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an incident in Williston Friday evening where a woman was seriously injured after falling out of a vehicle.
They say it happened at approximately 9 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 58th Street West and 15th Avenue West.
The 26-year-old female passenger opened a door to the pickup and fell from the moving vehicle.
They say the 24-year-old male driver applied the brakes, but the pickup still struck the female with the rear passenger side tire.
She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Minot.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
