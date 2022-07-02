26-year-old seriously injured after falling from pickup, being hit in Williston Friday

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an incident in Williston Friday evening where a woman was seriously injured after falling out of a vehicle.

They say it happened at approximately 9 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 58th Street West and 15th Avenue West.

The 26-year-old female passenger opened a door to the pickup and fell from the moving vehicle.

They say the 24-year-old male driver applied the brakes, but the pickup still struck the female with the rear passenger side tire.

She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Minot.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

