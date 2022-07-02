Advertisement

18-year-old dies in head-on crash with semi near New Town

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A head-on collision between a semi and minivan near New Town Saturday morning has left an 18-year-old from Watford City dead.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol release says it happened close to 6 a.m. Saturday morning on ND-23.

It states the semi was traveling west on the road when a minivan traveling east crossed the center line, and hit the semi head-on.

It goes on to say the minivan’s driver, an 18-year-old Watford City man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-driver, a 50-year-old Kenmare woman, was not injured.

A portion of ND-23 was closed to traffic for approximately five hours to remove vehicles and debris.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maci Wehri
North Dakota takes home National Crown
Red River Pilots
Red River Pilots coach resigns, dismisses team due to player safety concerns
Bismarck police say man dragged and attempted to run over gas station employee
Jeremy Moore
Montana man in custody after Williston Police said they found nearly $80,000 of drugs in car, motel
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

Latest News

national crown in ND
North Dakota takes home National Crown
frsh produce for local students
Grant provides for more local, fresh produce at Bismarck Public Schools
coal decision
US SUPREME COURT OPINION: North Dakota v. E.P.A.
flight delays
Holiday travel could be a bumpy ride