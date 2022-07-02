18-year-old dies in head-on crash with semi near New Town

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A head-on collision between a semi and minivan near New Town Saturday morning has left an 18-year-old from Watford City dead.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol release says it happened close to 6 a.m. Saturday morning on ND-23.

It states the semi was traveling west on the road when a minivan traveling east crossed the center line, and hit the semi head-on.

It goes on to say the minivan’s driver, an 18-year-old Watford City man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-driver, a 50-year-old Kenmare woman, was not injured.

A portion of ND-23 was closed to traffic for approximately five hours to remove vehicles and debris.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office.

