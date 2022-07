MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – The city of Mandan is advising residents of a water main break.

Mandan Public Works officials are asking residents North of Main Street and South of I-94 from Collins Avenue West and Diane’s Addition to conserve water until further notice.

City officials said they hope to finish repairs by the end of the day Friday.

