Trinity Health receives $500,000 toward new facility

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health’s new campus on the southwestern side of Minot is making progress toward its opening day after receiving a large donation towards its completion.

Community members gathered in the half finished lobby at the southern campus to see and hear about the progress. A $500,000 donation from SRT Communications is going to help pay for some of the technology in the building and a connecting hallway in the facility.

“This healthcare campus serves our entire service area. All of our members and owners have to get healthcare from somewhere and Trinity Health provides that. This campus will be able to provide state of the art services and we’re just thrilled to be a part of it,” said Cassidy Hjelmstad, CEO.

In March officials said they hope to open the facility to the public in spring of 2023.

