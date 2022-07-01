Advertisement

TrainND Northwest to provide FAA Airman Knowledge Testing

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - TrainND Northwest is now providing testing opportunities for aspiring pilots.

Officials with the facility announced that they will offer FAA Airman Knowledge Testing, which is necessary for pilots to be certified. They say having this test in northwest North Dakota eliminates barriers such as travel and makes it easier for those interested in aviation to join the field.

“This is about creating an ecosystem here in the Williston area that enables interested individuals to be able to do what they need to do to become a part of that industry. If we can’t create that pipeline here, then ultimately that shortage just continues here regionally,” said Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director for TrainND Northwest.

Testing is available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9-5.

The test costs $175 per attempt.

