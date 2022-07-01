Summer Concert Series returns to Williams County

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williams County Parks Department is bringing live music back this summer with the 2022 Summer Concert Series.

The free event kicks off this weekend with The Blue Stems performing at Little Egypt Friday night and Josey & the Whalers performing at Blacktail Dam Sunday night. Seven concerts are scheduled, and Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum says they have seen an increase in visitors because of the event.

“We’ve had people that have gone specifically and camp because the bands were playing on certain nights. The really nice thing was a lot of the people that have gone out to some of these events, it’s their first time ever going to our parks or going to a specific park,” said Jeremy Ludlum, Parks Director.

Performances start at 7 p.m. and concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

For the complete schedule, visit the Williams County ND Facebook page.

