Sharing the road with motorcycles, recreational vehicles this summer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Summer is officially here, and that means motorcycles and other recreational vehicles are sharing the road.

Riders of motorcycles or any recreational vehicle should be always aware of their surroundings.

You should try to keep your hands free of any distractions, turn down the music, and slow down.

Law enforcement encourages riders to take the time to look both ways, and double-check mirrors, lanes, and intersections while driving.

All drivers should make sure to check their blind spots.

“They are really a blind vehicle when it comes to trying to see them at an intersection or something like that so I would just caution both people to just be a little bit more careful now that it’s summer, a lot of kids out riding bikes there’s a lot of people out walking and we all just want to enjoy the summer,” said Minot Police Chief John Klug.

